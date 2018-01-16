 Top
    High rank Armenian army officer’s son dies in road accident

    Investigation is underway

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The son of the Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant-General Stepan Galstyan has died in road accident in Yerevan, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

    This morning car "Kia Sorento" flew off the road and fell into the river in Yerevan. The driver of the car Robert Galstyan has died. Passenger A. Ter-Grigoryan was hospitalized.

    Investigative Committee of Armenia clarifies the circumstances of the incident.

