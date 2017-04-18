Helicopter crashes in Turkey’s Tunceli - VIDEO

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ A Turkish police helicopter carrying 12 people crashed in the eastern province of Tunceli on April 18.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the helicopter was carrying a judge, seven police officers, one sergeant and three crew members, the Tunceli governor's office said in a statement.

Heavy fog in the region made the rescue operation difficult, Turkish media reports said.

The contact was lost at 11:30 a.m. with helicopter, according to the officials.

Teams of Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) were dispatched to the mountainous area between the districts of Ovacık and Pülümür to participate in search efforts.

The helicopter crashed onto a rural area that is of 2,500 kilometers altitude between the Çambulak and Kocatepe villages, according to AFAD.

Turkish Prime Minster Binali Yıldırım was informed by Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu about the crash.

Initial reports indicate the wreckage of the helicopter has not yet been found.