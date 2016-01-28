Helicopter crash kills five in Kazakhstan

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ A helicopter carrying a sick child has crashed in Kazakhstan killing all five people on board, Report informs referring to the Kazakh media, the official representative of the Emergencies Committee of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan Ruslan Imankulov said.

The wreckage of the helicopter was found at about 08:20 local time (02:20 GMT) on Thursday, according to Imankulov.

"All people on board the helicopter were killed," the representative said.

Earlier, an operator of a regional Emergencies Ministry hotline told RIA Novosti that three bodies had been found at the site of the helicopter crash.