Heads of special services of CIS countries will discuss measures to combat terrorism and border crime

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The 42nd meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Authorities and Special Services of the CIS member states will be held today in Bishkek. Report informs with reference to Interfax, during the meeting the participants will discuss issues of improving the cooperation of the CIS special services in the field of combating terrorism and cross-border organized crime, improving the quality of information exchange with regard to persons involved in the functioning of transit channels for illegal migration through the territories of the CIS countries.

The head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center (ATC), Andrei Novikov, will present a report on the results of the implementation of the Program of Cooperation of the CIS member states in the fight against terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism for 2014-2016, as well as the results of the Center's activities in 2016.

Partners from Germany, Spain, Italy, Serbia and France will attend the work of the Council as observers.