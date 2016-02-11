 Top
    Headquarters of two dailies attacked in Turkey

    Buildings were attacked with Molotov cocktails, fire opened

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of armed attack to the headquarters of Yeni Şafak and Yeni Akit dailies with Molotov cocktails in Turkey, the headquarters and editorial offices got damaged.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media.

    According to the information, attacks were made at the same time. 5 masked assailants went in front of Yeni Şafak headquarter, threw Molotov cocktails and opened fire.

    Headquarter of Yeni Akit daily also was thrown Molotov cocktails and fired.

    Headquarter of Yeni Şafak daily is located in Istanbul's Bayrampaşa district, Akit in Küçükçekmece of the city.

    Incident is investigated by police. 

