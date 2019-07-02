Head of Moldova's CEC resigns

The chairman of the Central Election Commission of Moldova, Alina Russu has submitted a letter of resignation, Report informs citing TASS.

“Russu has submitted a letter of resignation, explaining this with personal motives,” CEC spokeswoman Rodika Sirbu said.

Previously, all members of the Constitutional Court of Moldova resigned after the corresponding demand of the head of state Igor Dodon, as well as the Prime Minister Maya Sandu in connection with the decisions that caused the political crisis in the country.