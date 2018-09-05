Head of Iran's Presidential Administration: Hassan Rouhani will not meet with Donald Trump

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will not meet with US President Donald Trump during his visit to New York within the United Nations General Assembly."

Report informs citing the Iranian press that the due information has been provided by the head of the Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mahmoud Vaezi.

"We intend to come together and exchange views with different countries as we did in the past 4-5 years. This is the cheapest and most suitable way to discuss mutual issues with other countries," he stressed.

Notably, on September 4, the chairman of the Council of Experts, Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati said that some people wanted to meet with Donald Trump in the United States, considering Hassan Rouhani.

Mahmoud Vaezi denied the allegation and said that such a meeting is out of the question.

On July 18, Mahmoud Vaizi told reporters that during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to New York within the United Nations General Assembly last year, US President Donald Trump eight times requested the delegation of the Islamic Republic to meet with him.

It was stated that in October 2017, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Bahram Qasemi said Hasan Rouhani refused to meet with Donald Trump in New York within the United Nations General Assembly. At that time, the US State Department Spokeswoman, Heather Nauert also confirmed that the Iranian side refused to hold a high-level meeting within the United Nations General Assembly. However, she did not disclose the name of the US official who would attend the meeting.