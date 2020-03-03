Head of Iran’s Emergency Medical Services contracts COVID-19

Head of Iran’s Emergency Medical Services Pir-Hossein Kolivand has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Report informs with reference to TASS.

Kolivand is currently undergoing treatment.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 increased from 1,501 to 2,336 within 24 hours in Iran.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus related deaths reached 77, having increased by 11.

However, as many as 435 people have recovered from the disease.

According to an earlier report, 23 members of the Iranian parliament have contracted the disease.