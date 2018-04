Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia provided with proven oil reserves for at least 30 years. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was stated by head of the Russian Federal Agency for Subsoil Use Yevgeny Kiselyov.

"At the moment, we are provided with reserves of at least 30 years at the current production", - said Kiselev.

He noted that in recent years, production volumes were offset by growth stocks.