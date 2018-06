Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two gunmen opened fire on police in Ankara, capital of Turkey.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, the gunmen did not obey order of a ocal police and fired.

Car of the gunmen crashed into a police car. Only then it was possible to stop them.

One of them was arrested, another fled the scene.

Operational-search actions are underway.