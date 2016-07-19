Gülen-linked radios and broadcasters will be closed in Turkey

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Radio and Television Broadcasting Corporation (Radio and Television Supreme Council) will close the number of channels and radios after the failed coup attempt in Turkey.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu news agency, broadcasters and radios, which are related with Fethullah Gülen living in the United States.

In case of revealing Gülen-linked channels and radio stations, their broadcasting licenses will be suspended.

Notably, Turkey's government claims that failed coup attempt was made by supporters of Fethullah Gülen.