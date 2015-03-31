GUAM countries discussed cooperation in emergencies

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 30-31 the GUAM Secretariat in Kiev hosted the 12th meeting of the Working Group on Emergencies, which was attended by representatives of all the GUAM member states.

Report informs referring to the press service of GUAM, the meeting reviewed the implementation of the Work Plan by Working Group in 2015, in particular, shared information about the activities in the field of prevention and elimination of consequences of accidents, as well as the development of cooperation with other states and international organizations.

The next meeting of the Working Group will be held in November 2015.