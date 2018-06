Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Greek’s military men brought down fire on the helicopter owned by Turkish Armed Forces.

Report informs referring to CNNTurk, this information was disseminated by Greek mass media.

It was stated that the helicopter flied above Ro (Kara) island situated to the west from shores of Kizilhisar island.

Meanwhile, Greek servicemen engaged warning fire on Turkey’s helicopter.