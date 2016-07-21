Greek court sentences eight Turkish coup plotters to two months in prison - VIDEO

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ A Greek court has sentenced each of the eight Turkish officers who fled to Greece after the failed coup attempt of July 15 to two months in prison, on charges of illegally entering the country, Report informs referring to the Anadolu.

The eight were being tried in the northern city of Alexandroupoli, where they arrived by military helicopter on July 16 after sending a distress signal to authorities.

According to one of their lawyers, Ilia Marinaki, the soldiers - two commanders, four captains and two sergeants – say they fear for their safety and the safety of their families after the failed attempt to topple Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

To block their deportation to Turkey, they have applied for asylum in Greece.

Any action on their fate will likely have to wait until early August when asylum authorities are to decide on their applications.

The authorities in Ankara insist they will receive fair treatment at home.