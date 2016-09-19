Greece locks out Turkish-language schools

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Greek government has closed 9 Turkish-language schools in Western Thrace region as well as reduced number of Turkish lessons.

Report informs citing Milliyet, in the new academic year, the Greek government has locked the doors out of 60 schools of ethnic minorities.

According to the information, the Greek Ministry of Education coordinates the case with the small number of students in these schools.

Ahmet Arif Emin, a member of the Board of Directors of the ethnic minorities secondary school and lyceum named after Celal Bayar in Komotini, stated recent increase in number of the students: 'This year 175 new students were registered in the lyceum. So, number of the students has reached 820'.