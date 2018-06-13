Governor: There'll be special statement about Temur Abazov

Tbilisi. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Mayor of Marneuli district of Kvemo Kartli region, Temur Abazov, has been summoned to the prosecutor's office to testify. There will be an official announcement about mayor within a few hours."

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs, governor of Kvemo Kartli, Grigol Nemsadze said.

According to him, at present, the prosecutor's office is investigating on T.Abazov.

Notably, on June 13, Azerbaijani Mayor of Marneuli city, Temur Abazov was arrested. Reason for his detention is bad behavior against residents.