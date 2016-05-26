Gorbachev banned entrance to Ukraine for 5 years

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has confirmed Thursday it has banned entrance into the country to former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev for a period of five years after he made positive statements about Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Report informs referring to the UNN.

On Monday, Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's interior minister, said he had sent a proposal to the country's foreign minister and the SBU head to ban Gorbachev from entering Ukraine after the former Soviet leader said the Soviet Union would still exist with Crimea as part of it if he was still in power.

Commenting on earlier threats to block his entry to Ukraine, Gorbachev said earlier in the week: "Whatever, I am not traveling and will not travel there."

