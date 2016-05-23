Gold mine accident in Russia: 150 workers entrapped underground

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/Hundreds of miners blocked in the mine in the Krasnoyarsk region because of the collapse of the wall.

The incident occurred near the village of Yeruda, Krasnoyarsk. No workers were injured. About 150 people were blocked in the career. Workers are at a depth of from 300 to 560 meters.

Report informs citing the TASS, the Russian representative of the Main Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alyona Aleksishina said.

According to her about 150 workers entrapped underground: "There is no threat to their lives and no one was injured."

According to preliminary information the cause of the incident was groundwater that washed the walls of the quarry

The operational headquarters are working at the scene.