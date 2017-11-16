Global Terrorism Index: Baku safer than in Yerevan and Tbilisi

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The London Institute for Economics and Peace published a report on the Global Terrorism Index 2017.

Report informs, according to results of a study, terrorist acts in Armenia and Georgia is more likely than in Azerbaijan: Yerevan ranks 75th, Tbilisi 77th and Baku 95th.

Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Libya and Egypt included in the list of countries most exposed to terrorist attacks.

Among the CIS countries, Ukraine (17), Russia (33), Kazakhstan (67), Tajikistan (72) were more sensitive.

According to information for 2016, Armenia ranked 108th in the global terrorism index.