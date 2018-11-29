Giorgi Margvelashvili displeased with second round of presidential elections

Tbilisi. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Based on the election observation and the analysis of the observer organizations I want to express my concern about the sharp decline in the quality of democratic elections in the second round," Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili said at a briefing.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that he said such elections on such standards should not be held in Georgia anymore.

Margvelashvili stressed the high voter turnout in the second round and expressed his gratitude to the citizens, observation missions and mass media.

The head of state congratulated Salome Zurabishvili on her victory in presidential elections.