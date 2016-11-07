Giorgi Kvirikashvili: Projects, jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia serve to development of region

Tbilisi. 7 November. REPORT. AZ/ "We have very important, strategic partnership with brotherly and friendly Azerbaijan. We dynamically develop bilateral relations in all spheres. This relations are very important for both countries."

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili told reporters.

According to him, dynamic development of the bilateral relations with Azerbaijan plays an important role in realization of global projects: "We have very significant cooperation in the fields of logistics, transportation, energy carriers as well as security, which is important for both countries. Also, development of a new Silk Road project is of great importance for us. These projects are very important not only for Azerbaijan and Georgia, but also for the whole region. Therefore, we try to modernize and develop the infrastructure and so, realize these projects."