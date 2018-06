Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Germany will send 550 troops to Turkey's Incirlik Air Base.

Report informs, citing the Turkish media.

According to the report, governments of France and Germany sent an official appeal to Ankara in order to use NATO's military base "Incirlik" in southern Turkey.Today, Ursula von der Leyen, Germany's defense minister to visit Turkey.

Note that, German government has made a decision regarding participation in the fight against ISIS in Syria.

If Parliament approves this decision, Germany by joining the international anti-terror coalition in Syria, will send "Tornado", a reconnaissance aircraft "Tornado", warships and 1,200 soldiers.

Currently, there are 200 US soldiers in "Incirlik" military base