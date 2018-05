Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Germany has begun operations to pull its soldiers out of Turkey's Incirlik air base.

Report informs citing Die Welt, German defence ministry has already defined 8 alternatives to Incirlik air base.

According to newspaper, 260 German soldiers serving in that military unit.

According to information, there were reportedly three bases in Jordan and Kuwait as well as two bases in Greek Cyprus.