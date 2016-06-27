Germany FM: Turkey's journey to EU membership long and complicated

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's journey towards joining the European Union is long and complicated and it is far too early to predict the outcome of accession talks, a German foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, Report informs citing Reuters.

"Turkey's membership of the European Union is a long process which we are in the middle of; the process is not simple, on the contrary, it is highly complicated due to a range of reasons," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer.

"It is far too early to predict what the result at the end of this difficult accession process will be," he added.