Germany closes all its representative offices in Turkey

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Germany has temporarily closed its embassy, all other consular offices and a schools in Turkey, for safety reasons.

Report informs citing the Germany's Bild reported on September 9, the move was taken as a precaution after the Foreign Ministry learned of rumored attacks on consular facilities in Turkey during the Eid al-Adha holiday week.

The German Embassy in Ankara said on its official twitter account that the services at all German representative facilities in Turkey would provide limited service as meetings were cancelled until September 16.

Notably, in March 19 this year also two days before the terrorist attack in Ankara Germany closed its embassy and German lyceum in Istanbul for safety reasons. As a result of that terrorist attack 4 people died and 36 were injured.