Germany bans Iran airline from its airspace

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Germany has bowed to U.S. pressure to ban from its airspace an Iranian airline accused of ferrying weapons and advisers to help support President Bashar Al-Assad's forces in Syria's civil war. Report informs citing the Interfax.

A senior German government source told Reuters on Monday that Berlin had revoked the landing rights of Mahan Air due to suspicions that it was being used for military purposes by Iran's Revolutionary Guards and also on safety grounds.

The measure did not constitute the imposition of general sanctions against Iran, the source said.

Mahan Air has been on the US sanctions list since 2011.