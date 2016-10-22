Germany: 35 Turkish diplomats apply for asylum

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The German media has announced number of the Turkish citizens with diplomatic passports, applied to Germany for political asylum after July 15 coup attempt of the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) in Turkey.

Report informs citing NTV, Günter Krings, Advisor to the German Ministry of Interior, stated as a response to the survey of Green Party MP Özcan Mutlu.

According to him, 35 Turkish diplomats and their family members have applied to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) for political asylum. Their requests are being investigated by the federal courts and prosecutor's office, courts will pass a judgment according to the European Convention on Extradition, joined by Germany and Turkey.

Notably, two weeks ago, German media had reported that the passports of eight Turkish diplomats in Germany were revoked over alleged ties to the FETÖ and three of them had applied for asylum in Germany.