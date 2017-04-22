German FM Gabriel against ending talks on Turkey's EU accession

© Daily Stormer

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel talked against “premature decisions” on ending Turkey’s EU accession talks after people voting on constitutional amendments.

Report informs referring to TASS.

"After this historic vote in Turkey, we will again have to painstakingly assemble parts of the thread of dialogue and link them together", he stated in his interview to Rheinische Post.

Gabriel pointed out that there are a number of topics - from the arrest of journalist Deniz Yücel to the settlement of conflict in Syria, which require discussion with Ankara.

“But after all it is up to Turkey to decide whether it wants to further distance itself from the EU. In any case, we do not hide our doubts related to recent developments in Turkey”, S.Gabriel noted.