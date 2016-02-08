German Chancellor Merkel arrives in Ankara - VIDEO

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday has arrived in Ankara for talks about the Syrian crisis with Turkey's leaders, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Merkel met with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu in the morning.

In the afternoon, she will see President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The talks will likely focus on Turkey's contribution to limiting the number of migrants heading to Western Europe and the aid Turkey needs to do that.

In a previous meeting, Merkel and Davutoğlu agreed on lifting visa requirements for Turkish nationals visiting the Schengen area by October in return for Turkey's help in stemming the flow of refugees to Europe.

Turkey is doing its best to stem illegal migration to Europe, but will keep to its "open-door" policy for refugees fleeing the civil war in Syria, Davutoğlu said at a news conference last month in Berlin. His words followed a joint cabinet meeting between the governments of Germany and Turkey.