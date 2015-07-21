Merkel expressed condolences on terrorist attack in Suruc, Turkey

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed condolences to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in connection with the terrorist attack in Suruci, which killed 30 people and more than 100 injured.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the official statement posted on Merkel's government of Germany.

Terrorist attack happened on Monday, in the tea cafe in front of the cultural center Suruci, located on the border with Syria, suicide bomber detonated a bomb in front of the Cultural Center, Turkish Kurds gathered together, who were preparing to go to Syria to help rebuild the city Kobanov.

"Germany is entirely on the side of your country in these difficult hours. We are bound by a common struggle against terrorism.We are united in the goal to protect and preserve our common values and the peaceful coexistence of nations, "- said the German Chancellor in a statement.

According to Merkel, the German citizens are " mentally with the relatives of the victims."The Chancellor also wished a speedy and full recovery to the wounded during the attack.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the terrorist attack.

Number of heads of state and officials, including Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus expressed condolences in connection with the attack.