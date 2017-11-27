 Top
    Georgians today commemorate hotel victims in Batumi

    12 people died as a result of fire at Leogrand hotel

    Tbilisi. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Monday, November 27, was announced a day of mourning in Georgia.

    Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, national flags at all state buildings have been lowered.

    Georgians today commemorate the people who lost their lives in fire at Leogrand hotel in Batumi.

    Notably, 12 people have died, 21 injured as a result of fire in Batumi on the night of November 24 to 25.

    11 of died people are Georgian citizens, one is Iranian national.

    The fire broke out in the spa center of the hotel. The firefighters rescued up to 100 people who were helplessly stuck on the seventh floor of the building.  

