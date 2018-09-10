Georgian “thief in law” detained for robbing Shakira and Pique’s house

Tbilisi. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ The thief in law Gocha Maisuradze, aka Gogita, was arrested in Catalonia, Spain.

Georgian bureau of Report informs that he is accused of robbing a few houses, including footballer Jerard Pique and singer Shakira’s house in Spain.

The investigation revealed that he controlled some criminal groups robbing the wealthy men’s houses in Barcelona and Mediterranean coasts.

It was determined that Maisuradze requested half of stolen things for himself, otherwise members of the criminal group were cruelly punished. He is also accused of kidnapping, torturing and beating of people.