Georgian Prosecutor's Office sends petition to extradite Saakashvili

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The main prosecutor's office of Georgia hopes that all the accused in the country will be brought to justice in their homeland, however, the extradition of the former president, ex-governor of the Odessa region, Mikheil Saakashvili, depends solely on the decision of the Ukrainian authorities.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, Deputy Chief Prosecutor of Georgia Giorgi Gogadze said.

"The main prosecutor's office of Georgia will do everything to ensure that any person who committed a crime in Georgia appeared before the Georgian justice. We have specific relations with the relevant competent authorities of Ukraine and an application for Saakashvili's extradition to his homeland has already been sent”, - Gogadze said. According to him, "now the competent authorities of Ukraine must decide whether to extradite Saakashvili to Georgia or not”.

Saakashvili left Georgia immediately after the inauguration of the new president in 2013, several criminal cases were brought against him at home.

The court in Tbilisi in early January sentenced Saakashvili to three years in prison in connection with the murder of Sandro Girgvliani, an employee of the United Bank of Georgia in 2006. The ex-president was found guilty under the article "abuse of power."