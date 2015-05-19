Georgian Prime Minister: We will continue normalization of relations with Russia"

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Georgia intends to continue the process of normalization of relations with Russia."

Report informs referring to Russian TASS, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said at the Georgia and Austria Forum held in Austria.

"We carry out the normalization process with Russia in constructive way", he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the economic relations between the two countries are making progress: "Despite the complexity of political relations, we are intensifying the negotiations with Russia in the framework of the interests of Georgia."

Austrian President Heinz Fischer, representatives of both government and leading companies of both countries attended the forum held in Tbilisi.