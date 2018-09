Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze is on visit to Yerevan.

Report informs citing the Georgian media that, according to the press service of the Armenian government, the Georgian PM is expected to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan one on one and then hold a meeting in an expanded format.

Mamuka Bakhtadze will also meet with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan.