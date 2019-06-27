Georgian Prime Minister's annual report in parliament postponed

Annual report of Georgia's Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze in parliament has been postponed, Local bureau of Report informs citing Georgian parliament speaker Archil Talakvadze. According to him, the postponement of the report is related to the processes taking place in the country. He noted that it is impossible to hold discussions on the document in the current situation. Consultations will be held to set the date for the Prime Minister's speech.

Notably, Bakhtadze’s annual report in parliament was supposed to take place today. The 212-page report covers Georgia's foreign policy, security issues, economic processes, education reform, human rights protection, and other areas.