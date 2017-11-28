Georgian prime minister calls other countries to restore Great Silk Road

Tbilisi. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Georgian government spends billions of dollars for major restoration of all highways across the country.”

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said today at the international forum “Second Silk Road” in Tbilisi.

He said historically Georgia situated on the route of Great Silk Road and country acknowledges very well a great importance of this route. For this reason, all the areas on the route of Great Silk Road are undergoing major restorations and new infrastructures are being created.

He also said that Georgia also focuses on the restoration of its Black Sea ports and construction of new ones.

Kvirikashvili expressed his confidence that after the conference other countries will also be actively engaged in restoration and development of historical Silk Road.