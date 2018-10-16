Georgian President opposes production of marijuana

Tbilisi. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili is against any drug production in the country.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that his comment came at today’s press conference. According to him, turning the country into a drug manufacturer would damage its image in the international arena.

"To my mind, production of drugs in Georgia is completely unacceptable and there are two reasons for that. The first reason is that if we become a drug producing country, then we cannot control the spread of drugs, and more people will become victims of this disease. The second reason has to do with the country's foreign policy. Georgia cannot become the country which produces marijuana or other drugs. Such a label cannot stamp to our homeland," Gargvelashvili said.

Notably, the Georgian Parliament postponed the discussion of the draft law on cultivating marijuana for export for two months.