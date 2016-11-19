Georgian President approves candidacy of new prime minister

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Georgia has named an acting Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili for the role again, President Giorgi Margvelashvili issued a relevant decree late yesterday. Report informs citing the press service of the Georgian leader.

Notably, the ruling Georgian Dream- Democratic Georgia party gained 115 seats in the 150-member legislative body in the wake of the last month’s Parliamentary Elections and formed a majority.