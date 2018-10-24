Georgian portal estimates transparency of state archives of 10 post-Soviet countries

© Report

Tbilisi. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The new www.open-archives.org web platform was created in Georgia to assess the transparency of state archives of post-Soviet countries.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that 18 state archives of 10 former Soviet republics were studied to prepare the portal in English and Russian languages.

The archives were evaluated in line with the relevant legislation, archive services, official website, readers' rooms and other indicators.

The Platform was established by the Institute for Information Freedom Development (IDFI) with the financial support of the Open Society Institute - the Budapest Foundation (OSI).

The portal compiled the transparency ranking of the state archives of Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan. Ukraine ranked first (70.11%) and Kyrgyzstan took the second place (38.9%).

The transparency of Georgian state archives was estimated at 68.37%. This figure made 55.82% in Azerbaijan and 47.92% in Armenia.