Georgian population supports country's EU and NATO integration

Tbilisi. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ 83% of population in Georgia supports the integration into the European Union (EU), a public opinion polls conducted by the US National Democratic Institute (NDI) in Georgia revealed.

Report's local bureau informs that 9% of population did not support the EU integration.

78% of the respondents voted for the country's NATO membership, and 13% voted against.

The NDI conducted the poll among 2,205 respondents in Georgia from 6 to 20 December last year, except for the occupied territories.