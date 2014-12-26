Georgian PM: We don't intend to compromise on cost of our territory

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that, the government was and will be principled on the issue of occupied territories.

"Report" informs referring to the Georgian media, the head of the government at a press conference on results of documents to be signed between Russia and Abkhazia commented on the fact. The situation is very complicated.

Regardless of taking constructive steps towards Russia, they do not respond with conformity. I mean the signing of announced agreements actually between Abkhazia and Tskhinvali government.

It is too bad for the bilateral relations. For two years, we've done our best to normalize relations.

We do not intend to compromise at expense of our territory.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is successfully implementing the plan of the Government of Georgia.