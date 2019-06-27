 Top

Georgian PM to make statement for press

Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who is demanded to resign, will hold a meeting with reporters of the country's television channels.

Local Bureau of Report informs that the minister will make a statement on recent events observed in the country at today's meeting to be held in the Ministry of Internal Affairs at 20:00.

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze also appointed a briefing for today. Head of the government will comment on recent developments in the country at a meeting to be held with media representatives today at 19:00.

