Georgian PM: Blast of deputy’s car is a provocation before elections

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Explosion of a car of the oppositional ‘United National Movement’ party MP Givi Targamadze in Tbilisi is a provocation planned by the enemies of Georgia in order to destabilize the country ahead of parliamentary elections on October 8. Report informs, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili stated.

    "The investigation is underway, and are carried out all the necessary measures to arrest the perpetrators. This harder crime may be in the interests of only one force that can not come to terms with the free and peaceful election environment in our country", G. Kvirikashvili said.

    Georgian Interior Ministry is now investigating the incident.

    G. Targamadze didn’t get serious injuries. According to him, explosion occurred when he was returning home from the office in the car.

    Notably, parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held on October 8. The top contenders are ruling party "Georgian Dream" and oppositional party "United National Movement" (UNM), which includes G. Targamadze.

