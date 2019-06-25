Georgian Parliament meets amid protests

A protest action is being held near the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi.

Local bureau of Report informs that the protesters demand the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

Along with citizens, members of the opposition "Power Together" union also joined the rally. Protesters hold posters of chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream Party Bidzina Ivanishvili as in Gaddafi's image.

A large number of police officers have been involved in the area.

At present, the plenary session of the parliament is held. Deputies are to elect a new speaker