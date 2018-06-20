Georgian parliament kicks off discussions on composition of government and program

© Report/ Elchan Baba

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ An extraordinary meeting is being held in the Parliament of Georgia to discuss the issue of voting, confidence in the government and government program, Report informs citing the Georgian press.

According to the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, it is necessary to consider and vote for the government, the government program at the extraordinary session – "Freedom, rapid development, well-being" and make a vote of confidence in the government.

The hearings of candidates for government members were held on the eve of the Georgian parliament.