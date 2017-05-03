Georgian opposition prepares for new meetings - REVIEW

Tbilisi. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The commission on constitutional amendments assigned by Georgian parliament completed its work after 4 months of discussion.

Report’s Georgian bureau informs, draft amendments to the constitution have been submitted to parliamentary bureau.

The Chairman of Georgian parliament Irakli Kobakhidze told that, representatives of political parties and NGOs left final meeting of the commission, protesting some details of the bill. Despite this, the commission provided new amendments to the bureau of the parliament. The ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia Party believes that the new amendments will serve for development of the society, integration to the Europe and formation of democratic climate and institutions in the country.

After speech of I.Kobakhidze, opposition parties and NGOs expressed their protests against constitutional amendments. Opposition camp continues consultations and they are expected to hold new protesting actions against constitutional amendments.

Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili is also against proposed amendments to the constitution. The head of state told that there is no need for these changes. The president and opposition parties believe that these constitutional amendments have been initiated by some high level officials and oligarchs patronizing them. First of all, they suggest the president to be elected by the parliament, not through popular voting. Thus, those groups will elect a person without any authority with symbolic position as president. Because according to new amendments, Georgian president will be elected by lawmakers, members of elected bodies of autonomous republics of Adjara and Abkhazia, as well as persons elected to local authorities via proportional voting.

New constitutional project limits authorities of the president. He will not be able to oversee security and defense issues. Security Council attached to the President will convene only during times of military operations.

Moreover, president will not be considered as country’s supreme representative abroad. He will not be able to assign judges and nominate chairman of Supreme Court . This power will be given to Supreme Justice Council.

According to new constitution, the parliament will be elected by proportional elections and formation of electoral blocks will be banned.

I.Kobakhidze told in his speech that the next presidential election will be held in 2018 with popular vote as before.

Constitutional amendments also envisage some issues related to family and marriage. The changes define the concept of marriage as “union between male and female for establishment of family”.

NGO representatives believe that this initiative of the ruling party is a dangerous political populism. According to them, there is an alternative option. The marriage could be defined in the constitution as voluntary union between male and female, adding that the other types of common life are regulated by law. The opposition say that, upon opinion of ruling party, this will mean legalization of polygamy.

Azer Suleymanov, the lawmaker of the main opposition party of Georgia – United National Movement Party thinks that today the ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia Party takes this step, because they are afraid of return of Michael Saakashvili to power at the request of the people. The ruling party is an instrument in hands of some oligarchs. These changes are a serious obstacle to integration, development of Georgian society. That’s why the opposition will not allow this and the protesting actions will be organized in the country in coming days.

Ruslan Hajiyev, the lawmaker of the ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia Party told that the new changes will serve to further development of the society, improvement of social institutions, and form a new political climate in the country.

Political expert Ketevan Mamaladze believes that the new changes serve not the people, but the interest of separate persons. That’s why the opposition and all healthy groups should not allow this.

The lawyer Giorgi Gotsiridze told that he is also against these changes. According to him the party in power tries to shape suitable for them government under the guise of democracy. This is unacceptable.

Majority of experts tell that nationwide discussion over constitutional amendments will also be unimportant. According to them, today people in Georgia vote not for program, platform and new views, but personalities.

Notably, proposed changes to the constitution have been accepted to discussion in the parliament by 109 votes. Currently, signatures are collected and the new bill will be provided for nationwide discussion.

The opposition makes new programs to thwart this plan of the government.