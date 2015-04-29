Georgian government resigns with full staff

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ The resignation of Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs of Georgia Levan Kipiani, caused to the collapse of the government.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media.

Chairman of the Georgian Parliament David Usupashvili said that the Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has to form a new government in two weeks.

According to the Georgian Constitution, 1/3 members of the cabinet must leave office for the government's resignation and reformation of it. The resignation of Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Levan Kipiani led to the re-formation of the government.

According to the country's constitution, the composition of the new government should be submitted to parliament for approval.

There are 20 members of the Georgian government, including the prime minister. LKipiani resigned with 7 ministers.