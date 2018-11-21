Georgian government bans use of administrative resources in presidential election

Tbilisi. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian government has made a decision to ban the use of administrative resources in the second round of presidential elections.

Local Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the due information was disseminated by the Georgian Government’s Administration.

The decision was adopted to ensure holding of the elections in a peaceful, free and democratic environment.

The decision noted that the Georgian Election Code stipulates for a number of restrictions on civil servants' activity during the elections. In the pre-election period, a civil servant was forbidden to propagandize or oppose any political party or candidate or to use an administrative resource. At the same time, a person working in a public organization cannot participate in the activities aimed at electing a person under his subordination during the pre-election campaign, collect signatures, conduct election propaganda during his/her business trip and to conduct pre-election campaigns during working hours or fulfilling official duties.

The civil servant is also banned to promise to give money award to a Georgian citizen or to give a gift on the behalf of an election subject.