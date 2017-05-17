Georgian MFA expresses indignation with statement of EU Special Representative

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia outraged by the statement of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Herbert Salber, which he voiced at a meeting with the so-called president of the self-proclaimed so-called. South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs David Dondua said.

"What we heard from the EU Special Representative and Co-chairman of the Geneva discussions, mildly speaking, is unacceptable and incomprehensible," Dondua said, commenting on Salber's statement.

As David Dondua explained, European Union has repeatedly expressed support for the territorial integrity of Georgia, and also condemned the provocative actions taking place in the occupied territories.

"This contradicts the principles of international law and does not contribute to efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully, applied both by Georgia itself and by the international community. We are in contact with the EU leadership, and we hope for the appropriate response from Brussels", Dondua said.

In connection with the statement of EU Special Representative Herbert Salber, the EU Ambassador to Georgia Janos Herman summoned to the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.